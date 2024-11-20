Final count: Republican McDonald elected to county commission in historic win

Former Trotwood mayor and Republican Mary McDonald narrowly unseated longtime incumbent and Democrat Debbie Lieberman, with McDonald bringing home 50.42% of the vote.

McDonald will become the first Black candidate elected to the Montgomery County commission.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the residents of Montgomery County have placed in me,” said McDonald in a statement. “This victory is not only a personal achievement but a meaningful step forward for our community. I look forward to working tirelessly to bring new opportunities to Montgomery County, ensuring that every resident, family, and business feels the positive impact of a government that is inclusive, responsive, and forward-thinking.”

Montgomery County Recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor was also narrowly defeated by Republican challenger Lori Kennedy. Kennedy received roughly 50.8% of the votes.

Other county races saw no change in leadership.

Another commission seat had a contested race this November. Democratic incumbent Judy Dodge received 50.5% of votes, while her Republican challenger, Kate Baker, had 49.5%.

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, who was indicted weeks before the general election, received roughly 52.4% of votes, defeating Democratic challenger Lynn Cooper.

Republican Montgomery County treasurer John McManus won his reelection bid, taking home 56.8% of votes. His challenger, attorney and Montgomery County Democrat Party chair Mohamed Al-Hamdani, had 43.2% of votes.