Final phase of Far Hills Avenue paving work begins Monday

The final phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation's $1.2 million project to resurface a 1.5-mile section of Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) in Kettering from the Oakwood border to David Road is set to start next week. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The final stretch of paving for Far Hills Avenue in Kettering will begin Monday, weather permitting.

The paving work will be in the northbound curb lane of Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) at David Road going north.

The work is expected to take about two weeks and is the last phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s $1.2 million project to resurface about a 1.5-mile section of Ohio 48 from the Oakwood corporation line to East David Road.

Far Hills Avenue will remain open, but drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during peak hours.

