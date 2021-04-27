X

NEW DETAILS: Lane closures on Ohio 48 in Kettering to cause traffic problems during peak hours

Crews are working to repair areas on Ohio 48 this week. Next week the Ohio Department of Transportation is set to start resurfacing about a 1.5-mile stretch in Kettering. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – Motorists who use Ohio 48 in Kettering during peak hours are “strongly” urged to find another route as road resurfacing is expected to start next week.

Lane closures are planned – possibly as early as Monday - on the road also known as Far Hills Avenue as a $1.2 million Ohio Department of Transportation project begins, according to the city.

ODOT will resurface about a 1.5-mile section of Ohio 48 from the Oakwood corporation line to East David Road.

That will require lane closures during the project, expected to be completed in the summer, Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

“We would strongly urge motorists to find alternative routes if they can…as we progress through this project,” he said.

Two-way traffic will be maintained, but anticipate congestion, according to the city.

Ohio 48 through Kettering is a common route for drivers going to and from Dayton, Oakwood, Washington Twp. and Centerville.

