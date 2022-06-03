Financial exec, Wright State grad appointed to university’s board of trustees

Beth Ferris, who is the chief financial officer of Belcan, LLC, will serve a term on the nine-member board until June 30, 2025, filling the seat of Sean Fitzpatrick, who resigned earlier this year.

Ferris has held her position at Belcan, which says it is a global provider of technical labor outsourcing for aerospace, defense, transportation and industrial sectors, since 2016.