dayton-daily-news logo
X

Financial exec, Wright State grad appointed to university’s board of trustees

Beth Ferris | Photo courtesy of Wright State University

Combined ShapeCaption
Beth Ferris | Photo courtesy of Wright State University

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

A Wright State University graduate and longtime financial executive has been appointed to the university’s board of trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Beth Ferris, who is the chief financial officer of Belcan, LLC, will serve a term on the nine-member board until June 30, 2025, filling the seat of Sean Fitzpatrick, who resigned earlier this year.

ExploreFairborn schools hires police sergeant as chief security supervisor

Ferris has held her position at Belcan, which says it is a global provider of technical labor outsourcing for aerospace, defense, transportation and industrial sectors, since 2016.

Prior to joining Belcan, she spent over 20 years in financial executive positions at LexisNexis.

She holds a master’s degree in business of administration with a concentration from finance from Wright State, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing from Bowling Green State University.

ExploreNew state school superintendent suddenly resigns

In a release from the university, Ferris said, “I’m honored to be appointed to the Wright State University Board of Trustees. I received my MBA from Wright State and look forward to contributing toward its continued success.”

In Other News
1
Tipp City school board approves $450K for new bleachers
2
Who dey at Wright-Patterson? The Bengals, that’s who
3
Inflation may limit what city of Dayton can accomplish on projects
4
New state school superintendent suddenly resigns
5
Trial dates set for Bellbrook superintendent, board members

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top