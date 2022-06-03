Financial exec, Wright State grad appointed to university’s board of trustees

A Wright State University graduate and longtime financial executive has been appointed to the university’s board of trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Beth Ferris, who is the chief financial officer of Belcan, LLC, will serve a term on the nine-member board until June 30, 2025, filling the seat of Sean Fitzpatrick, who resigned earlier this year.
Ferris has held her position at Belcan, which says it is a global provider of technical labor outsourcing for aerospace, defense, transportation and industrial sectors, since 2016.
Prior to joining Belcan, she spent over 20 years in financial executive positions at LexisNexis.
She holds a master’s degree in business of administration with a concentration from finance from Wright State, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing from Bowling Green State University.
In a release from the university, Ferris said, “I’m honored to be appointed to the Wright State University Board of Trustees. I received my MBA from Wright State and look forward to contributing toward its continued success.”
