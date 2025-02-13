Fingertip amputations, bone fractures lead to Igloo cooler recall

Injuries including fingertip amputations and bone fractures led Igloo to recall more than one million rolling coolers.

According to the recall, the recall affects 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, where the tow handle can pinch consumer’s fingertips against the cooler.

The company said they had received a dozen reports of injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures and lacerations.

The coolers were sold at several stores in person and online, including Costco, Target, Dick’s and Amazon for between $80 and $140. A total of about 1,060,000 were sold in the U.S., as well as 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico.

Igloo said that consumers should stop using the coolers and contact the company f

or a replacement handle by calling 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, by emailing igloo90qt@sedgwick.com or by visiting the recall website or the Igloo Coolers website.

A full list of recalled coolers is available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

