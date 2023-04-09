Fire at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Vandalia causes damage, no injuries

A fire at the back of a Longhorn Steakhouse in Vandalia on Saturday night didn’t cause injuries but will keep the restaurant closed.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Miller Lane., according to Capt. Anthony Miller with the Vandalia Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Miller said.
The fire started at the rear of the business, and a dumpster was involved, Miller said. It’s not clear if it started in the dumpster area or building, he said.
The damage was pretty significant on the rear of the building where it burned through the back wall, according to Capt. Miller.
Miller confirmed employees were inside at the time of the fire but no one was injured and everyone was able to escape after smelling smoke.
The restaurant will be at least closed for multiple days, Miller said.
