Greene County florist ordered to pay $100,000 after not delivering for weddings
Fire at Moraine auto parts store causes large cloud of smoke

A fire involving multiple cars in a junkyard at a Moraine auto parts store resulted in a large cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire was reported at Moraine Auto Parts & Service at 2833 Northlawn Ave. around 1:15 p.m.

ExplorePHOTOS: Fire at Moraine auto parts lot causes massive black smoke plume

A large cloud of smoke could be seen as far south as Springboro on Interstate 75.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

