Fire at Moraine auto parts store causes large cloud of smoke

A fire involving multiple cars in a junkyard at a Moraine auto parts store resulted in a large cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles.
The fire was reported at Moraine Auto Parts & Service at 2833 Northlawn Ave. around 1:15 p.m.
A large cloud of smoke could be seen as far south as Springboro on Interstate 75.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Bethel schools pick interim superintendent
2
Public Health releases COVID vaccination for Montgomery County
3
Last-minute addition of Democrat to local ballots before Montgomery...
4
Los Angeles defense contractor strikes deal for Miamisburg-made...
5
JUST IN: Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering
About the Author