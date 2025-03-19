Fire at Troy’s historic Overfield Tavern Museum ruled accidental; work continues

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Dec. 7

The Fire Marshal’s report stated “the fire originated in or around the area of the boiler room in the center of the building. This area of the building contains multiple electrical and mechanical systems, as well as storage of combustible items and cleaning supplies.” The fire eventually reached smoke detectors on the first and second floors as well as the rear, activating the fire alarm system.

The report included the notation that the “cleaning supplies” described by the Fire Marshal did not include cleaning products, which were stored in the bathroom. It did include mops, brooms, dustpans, buckets and other items commonly stored in a utility room.

Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

Earlier this month, construction crews removed late 20th century and late 19th century additions to the tavern. These areas were the most heavily damaged in the fire.

“For the first time in more than 150 years, the tavern and adjacent cabin are fully exposed, showing the original configuration of the building,” Overfield Tavern Museum leaders wrote on the museum Facebook page.

Updates on future plans for the building can be found on the museum Facebook page. On March 29, there will be a silent auction in which a few hundred items from the museum’s collection will be available for purchase.

An Overfield Tavern Museum Response and Restoration Fund has been set up through The Troy Foundation to support rebuilding efforts.