Fire Blocks loses a beloved business, but has added far more than it’s lost

“It’s become a really strong, mixed-use area in our downtown,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “It’s a happening place right now — there’s a great vibe and lots of activity.”

Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation at 112 E. Third St., which patrons say is a big loss for downtown. The store stopped taking walk-in business last week, but it is still fulfilling outstanding orders before it shuts its doors for good.

The Dayton Daily News was unable to reach owner Kevin Harrington for comment, but multiple workers and customers said the business is closing because of health issues.

Downtown Dayton Optical sold single-vision glasses for $40 (or two pair for $60), and two pairs of lined bifocals for $100 — prices many customers said were very hard to beat.

“They do excellent work, and I hate to hear they are closing,” said Theresa Nash of Dayton, a repeat customer.

Harrington made and fitted glasses himself — a talent he learned when he worked as an apprentice at West Milton Optical. Employees at his store last week distributed business cards for West Milton Optical.

When Downtown Dayton Optical opened in 2009, the Fire Blocks District was a far cry from what it is today.

The district, built around the 100 block of East Third Street, has changed dramatically in the last four years since Columbus-based Windsor Companies acquired and started redeveloping a group of buildings in the area.

Empty storefronts have been filled with restaurants, bars and other independent small businesses. Newcomers to the district include Tony & Pete’s, a new market and sandwich shop, and Now and Zen DIY Studio, a terrarium-building studio.

They joined fairly recent additions Two Social, a bar and game lounge; Bozack’s Lounge, a bar; Jollity, a restaurant; Salt Block Biscuit Co.; and Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar.

Since Windsor entered the picture, only a few of the existing businesses in the district shut down or relocated to somewhere else.

The departures includes Binger’s Bar, which closed in 2016, and Wells & Co. Custom Tattoo, which moved to Vandalia last year.

Bozack’s now fills Binger’s space. Wells & Co. Custom Tattoo operated in the Fire Blocks District for about five years.

A few other businesses in the district pre-date Windsor’s current revitalization efforts, like Don’s Pawn Shop, DND Uniforms Inc. and Dayton Church Supply.

Windsor has filled the bulk of the Fire Blocks’ first-floor commercial space.

The company only has about 4,000 square feet of leasable storefront space available, at 117 and 119 East Third, said Jason Dorsey, executive vice president of asset management with Windsor Companies.

On the south side of the block, Windsor still has not filled a commercial space at the corner of Third and Jefferson streets, in the Elks building. A few years ago, that space was expected to become a new restaurant, but the project fizzled out.

“Interest is high and we do not expect these spaces to last long,” Dorsey said. “The list of potential tenants is too long to list.”

Windsor also has done some work on the old Birdcoin building at 132 E. Third St., though the company has not decided what to do with the property yet, Dorsey said.

Windsor also is rehabbing the old Price Stores at 52 Jefferson St. (also known as the Home Telephone Co. building), to become ground-floor commercial space and residential uses upstairs, he said.

Dorsey said the Fire Blocks has flourished because people want to be in the heart of the diverse Dayton community.

“We only see Dayton growing and changing into a vibrant, thriving, prosperous city of art and industry,” he said.

Gudorf, with the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said it’s unfortunate that Downtown Dayton Optical is closing.

But she said the Fire Blocks District continues to improve, and Windsor’s strategy for clustering housing, retail, dining and other uses into a compact area has proven to be a “recipe for success.”

“When you have people working, living and entertainment in a concentrated area, it works,” she said.