Fire breaks out at local landscaping and mulch business in Moraine

A fire broke out at Champion Mulch & Landscape Supply in Moraine Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the 3400 block of Dryden Road around 2:40 p.m., according to Moraine Dispatch.
Dispatch said additional details are not available, but confirmed multiple crews are on scene.
Champion Mulch & Landscape Supply is a supplier company for homeowners and local landscapers in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas where they offer mulch, fertilizer, stone, gravel, hardscape and landscape supplies in four locations, according to the business’s Facebook page.
