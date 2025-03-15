Fire destroys playground equipment at Kettering park

A playground set at the State Farm Park in Kettering was destroyed by a fire Friday night.
Several posts to Kettering community Facebook pages show tall flames coming from the playground set in the park at 2510 Blackhawk Road.
The cause of the fire is not known.
The park is used by EKRC baseball and softball teams and has six recreation fields.
A dispatcher with the Kettering police said they could not release information without the permission of a public information officer.
