Fire traps residents on balconies at Washington Twp. apartment, injures 1

A fire Wednesday evening trapped residents on balconies and sent one person to a local hospital at a Washington Twp. apartment complex.
The Washington Twp. Fire Department encountered heavy smoke when they responded at around 6:15 p.m. to a fire at the 32-unit apartment building in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive, according to a release from the township.
One person was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition, the release stated.
The fire was contained and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The dollar loss to the building and contents is not known at this time.
