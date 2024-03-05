Firefighter credit union donating 820 CO2 detectors to Miami Valley fire departments

The credit union serves residents in Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties, and all donations will be delivered over the next several weeks.

“The number of detectors donated has doubled since the program began in 2016. The credit union has donated over 4,700 detectors over the years,” the release said. “The credit union donates the CO detectors utilizing some of the funds from the credit union’s holiday skip-a-payment program.”

Since the initiative has begun, the union has donated over $64,000 from their holiday skip-a-pay program with their members. The Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union orders the detectors and then distributes them every March to surrounding fire departments.

“The program just keeps growing and allows us to help more local fire departments provide CO detectors to the residents that need them,” said Shannon O’Neill, the marketing manager for the Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union.