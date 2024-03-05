Inductees announced for Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Hamlin, a WHIO videographer, enjoyed a career that spanned over 40 years. The son of the late sports announcer Tom Hamlin, he has won many industry awards and has even slept in his news van many times just to be on top of a story. He’s also covered hurricanes and been embedded with the 445th Wing at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He retired in November 2023.

Hubert was a fixture on Dayton television for 10 years working as sports director at WHIO television and doing play by plays for the Dayton Flyers basketball team. He later moved to Florida where for over 33 years he was the voice of the Florida Gators. Hubert was born in St. Anne’s, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in journalism. Hubert was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and retired in May 2022.

Jarosik, a graduate of Kettering High School and Ohio University, has served as a Dayton meteorologist for over 23 years, particularly with WDTN. She started her broadcast career in Helena, Montana as Chief Forecaster, then at Rockford, Illinois, later at WDTN, then in Kansas City, Missouri before coming back to Dayton where she has been ever since. She has also battled breast cancer and has openly shared her journey with viewers, hoping her story might help others and save lives.

Michaels is a nearly 50-year veteran of the broadcast industry. He started his career in 1978 as a reporter/producer and then moved into sports, doing play by plays. His career spanned over a number of years working at WKEF television as well as WING and WHIO radio. At WING, Michaels worked with the late Steve Kirk doing sports news throughout Kirk’s morning show. Michaels was also the voice of the Wright State basketball team, Dayton Bombers and Dayton Gems among others.

The Hall of Fame will also award an honorary plaque to native Daytonian Gary Sandy for his positive portrayal of the broadcast industry on the classic TV sitcom” WKRP in Cincinnati.” Sandy graduated from Fairmont High School. He and Broadcaster Hall of Famer George Wymer were part of a WING sponsored Junior Achievement Group. After winning an all-state actor award his senior year, Sandy attended Wilmington College until a professor there urged him to go to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. He began his acting career in daytime drama working on “As The World Turns,” “Another World,” “Somerset” and “The Secret Storm.” Before and after his work on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” Sandy appeared in countless film and TV productions. Last year Radio Ink presented him with the first Radio Wayne Influence Award for his portrayal of Andy Travis on “WKRP in Cincinnati.”

In addition, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge and Carol Sampson, former director of the Dayton Culture Center, will receive the Community Service Award for their long service on the Board of Directors of the Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to bring these outstanding people in the broadcast industry into the Hall of Fame,” said Retha Phillips, president of the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled to let them have their shining moment. All of them deserve it and it’s great to see the diversity among them as well. And I can’t say enough about our Community Service (recipients). They have been absolutely wonderful in assisting us over the years.”

The enshrinement is slated to be held in September. A date and venue will be announced later.