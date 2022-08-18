Dayton house catches fire twice in same day

A house fire is under investigation in Dayton Thursday morning after the home caught fire twice.
It’s not clear if the second fire was a rekindle or a separate fire, said Dayton Fire District Chief David Grubb.
Firefighters first responded to the house on Rockcliffe Circle around 5:58 a.m. Thursday. The home was deemed uninhabitable after crews got the fire under control, said Grubb.
A few hours later, firefighters returned to the house on a second fire.
The causes of the fires are being investigated. It’s not clear if anyone was at the home when the second fire started.
The house is damaged, but not a total loss, Grubb said.
No injuries were reported. More details are expected to be released later today. We will update this story as more information is available.
