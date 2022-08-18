BreakingNews
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton house catches fire twice in same day

Local News
By
46 minutes ago

A house fire is under investigation in Dayton Thursday morning after the home caught fire twice.

It’s not clear if the second fire was a rekindle or a separate fire, said Dayton Fire District Chief David Grubb.

Firefighters first responded to the house on Rockcliffe Circle around 5:58 a.m. Thursday. The home was deemed uninhabitable after crews got the fire under control, said Grubb.

Explore‘Extreme heat belt’ will include Southwest Ohio, study says

A few hours later, firefighters returned to the house on a second fire.

The causes of the fires are being investigated. It’s not clear if anyone was at the home when the second fire started.

The house is damaged, but not a total loss, Grubb said.

No injuries were reported. More details are expected to be released later today. We will update this story as more information is available.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton firefighters responded to two house fires at the same Rockcliff Circle home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Dayton firefighters responded to two house fires at the same Rockcliff Circle home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton firefighters responded to two house fires at the same Rockcliff Circle home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

In Other News
1
On this date: Vandalia Marine saves 5 men in Vietnam battle, which led...
2
Dayton-area home sales continue slowdown in July
3
New gun laws bill announced today would make significant changes in...
4
Cornerstone Kroger to celebrate remodel this weekend in Centerville
5
100 degrees in Dayton: How often does it get that hot?

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top