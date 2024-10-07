Firefighters respond to explosion at Vandalia manufacturing facility

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported explosion at a manufacturing facility in Vandalia Monday morning.
The explosion was on the roof of a Center Drive facility, the Vandalia Fire Division posted on social media. The explosion was reported around 10:39 a.m.
Everyone has exited the building and is safe, according to the post.
In addition to Vandalia, crews from Butler Twp., Huber Heights and Englewood also responded.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
In Other News
1
Greene CATS to offer free transportation on Election Day in Greene...
2
At Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton, chef keeps ‘local food...
3
Voter registration deadline today: What you need to know
4
Speed, intoxication suspected in fatal rollover crash in Riverside
5
Mad River schools seek new tax levy for building upkeep as bond issue...
About the Author