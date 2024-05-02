Firefighters searching house after smoke reported in Dayton

Dayton firefighters are searching a burning house for anyone early Thurssday afternoon.
Crews were in the 800 block of Harvard Boulevard around 1:45 p.m.
Smoke was showing from the two-story house.
Harvard Boulevard is closed in the area as firefighters work to put out the fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
