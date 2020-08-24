First accuser testifies on decades-old sex assault charges in ex-Realtor’s trial

The former Dayton-area Realtor facing 17 sex assault charges stemming from alleged acts between 1991 and 1999 listened Monday as his trial began in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Timothy G. Hall, 57, of Clearcreek Twp., faces 10 first-degree rape and seven third-degree sexual battery charges. Two involve a child younger than 13, seven allege force was used and one that the victim was “substantially impaired.”
A judge previously rejected a motion to delay proceedings due to COVID-19 concerns.
On Monday, one of the accusers, both of whom were known to Hall, testified about how Hall continued to sexually assault her even though she stopped showering and tried other tactics to stop him.
The woman, now 40, testified that he assaulted her while other friends slept nearby during a sleepover when she was in eighth grade in Springboro.
“I just was too scared,” she said.
Hall’s lawyers hope to convince the jury selected Monday that the allegations are false, in part by bringing into court a past rape allegation and through experts bringing these old allegations into question.
”Fabricated memories do exist,” lawyer Kevin Hughes said in his opening statement.
The trial is expected to continue all week in Judge Tim Tepe’s court.