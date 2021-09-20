First expansion in 25 years coming to Summer Brooke subdivision in Xenia

Arnold Development Company will add a fourth section to the neighborhood, which includes 18.7 acres for 34 single-family homes and 7.3 acres of green space. The expansion will also extend a portion of Highlander Drive to Stevenson Road, to improve emergency response times to the neighborhood.

Once complete, the subdivision will have 177 homes and 27.76 acres of green space. The open space will eventually preserve a forested section of land adjacent to Oldtown Creek, according to city documents.