First expansion in 25 years coming to Summer Brooke subdivision in Xenia

XENIA — Thirty new homes will be added to the Summer Brooke neighborhood in north Xenia near the WGC Golf Course, the neighborhood’s first expansion in almost 25 years.
Arnold Development Company will add a fourth section to the neighborhood, which includes 18.7 acres for 34 single-family homes and 7.3 acres of green space. The expansion will also extend a portion of Highlander Drive to Stevenson Road, to improve emergency response times to the neighborhood.
Once complete, the subdivision will have 177 homes and 27.76 acres of green space. The open space will eventually preserve a forested section of land adjacent to Oldtown Creek, according to city documents.
The section, which extends from the county’s Kinsey Road Mound Park to Stevenson Road, is privately owned. However, talks have been opened with Greene County Parks and Trails to possibly incorporate a section into Kinsey Road Mound Park.
City council approved the expansion on Sept. 9.
“This was a plan where there was a fair amount of residential feedback,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman during city council. “Between the Planning and Zoning Commission, discussions between the residents, developer, and the city planner, I think they arrived at a very reasonable outcome that allows for some additional development and has most of the concerns of residents addressed.”
The extension is the first for the neighborhood in 24 years. Arnold Enterprises, headquartered in Beavercreek, developed the first three sections, consisting of Highlander Drive south of Kinsey Road and several side streets, in the 1990s.