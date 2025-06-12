First look inside Pins Mechanical Co. in Dayton

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It’s located at 416 E. First St. in Dayton’s Water Street District. The grand opening is June 18.

Duckpin bowling costs $7-8 per game, per person Monday through Thursday and $8-9 Friday through Sunday. On Sundays, kids 12 and under can bowl for free.

Pinball is $1 per play.

There’s also a claw machine and a photo booth.

Craft cocktails and local beers are available at the indoor and outdoor bars. The venue currently features a spring and summer cocktail menu that’s a throwback to the 80s and 90s.

Pins does not serve food, but guests are allowed to bring it in or have it delivered. The venue does have plans to schedule food trucks right outside the building.

The outdoor patio features several fire pits with views of Day Air Ballpark.

This will be Pins’ sixth location in Ohio with plans to open a seventh location in Mason later this summer.

“We’re so excited to continue growing our footprint here in Ohio,” said Troy Allen, CEO and founder of Rise Brands. “Being based in Columbus, we’re incredibly proud to keep expanding in communities across Ohio — especially in Dayton. When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for us to be part of this city.”

Rise Brands specializes in creating immersive consumer experiences. It owns and operates 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and No Soliciting, in addition to Pins Mechanical Co.

MORE DETAILS

Pins is family friendly up until 9 p.m. After that, it’s 21 and up. The venue is open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

The company offers event options for celebrations and corporate gatherings.

For more information and updates, visit pinsbar.com or the venue’s Facebook (@PinsMechCoDayton) or Instagram (@pins.dayton) pages.