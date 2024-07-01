Five road projects start in north Montgomery County in July, will last for weeks

For additional traffic details and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, visit OHGO.com or download the OHGO app.

Webster Street Resurfacing – Expect traffic to be reduced to a single lane in each direction on Webster Street between Little York Road and Stop 8 Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Saturday, July 27 through Saturday, September 14. Crews will be resurfacing the roadway.

U.S. 40 Resurfacing – U.S. Route 40 will be closed between state Route 48 and Aullwood Road starting Thursday, July 18 through Monday, August 29. Crews will be repairing the concrete across the top of the dam.

Detour:

West -National Road/U.S. 40 to Airport Access Road to I-70 to N Main Street.

East – Main Street to I-70 to Airport Access Road to National Road/U.S. 40

State Route 49 Lane Closure – Expect intermittent lane closures on state Route 49 between Union Road and Olive Road from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, August 1. Crews will be working on the bridge.

State Route 49 Lane Closure – Expect intermittent lane closures on state Route 49 between I-70 and Harco Road from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, August 2. Crews will be working on the bridge.

Taywood Road Lane Closure – Expect intermittent lane closures on Taywood Road between I-70 and Dedham Place from Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, August 2. Crews will be working on the bridge.