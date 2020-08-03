Five things to know about coronavirus today: Back to school worries mounting

Most districts started July with a two-path option for students — come to school five days a week (with many safety precautions in place), or choose a fully online approach for the first quarter or semester.

Busing is a worry for schools due to the pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control guidance for busing calls for schools to create distance between children “when possible” by seating one child per row, and/or skipping rows.

But most local school districts are not going that far, and have adopted similar guidelines for students who ride the bus — masks are required, seats are assigned, no more than two students can sit on any one seat, and buses will be sanitized regularly.

The Dayton International Airport is facing layoffs

Two airlines that fly out of Dayton International Airport have announced plans to lay off a total of nearly 280 workers in what is shaping up to be the bleakest time for aviation in perhaps decades.

PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin have informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that they intend to lay off 230 and 50 of their Dayton employees, respectively, by fall. The duration of the layoffs at this point is unknown.