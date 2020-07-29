Just in: Air Wisconsin to lay off 47 people in Dayton

“It will be dependent on the increase in travel demands and United Airline’s need for Air Wisconsin’s flying services,” Tina Vos, the airline’s human resources managing director, said in a July 24 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“The anticipated schedule for making layoffs and separations for all employees affected at these locations will be Oct. 1, 2020, with their last day worked being Sept. 30, 2020 or during the 14-day period beginning on that date. It may result in the layoff of approximately 47 union/represented employees,” Vos said.