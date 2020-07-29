Just in: Air Wisconsin to lay off 47 people in Dayton

Air Wisconsin Airlines is laying off nearly 50 people at Dayton International Airport temporarily, although the duration of the layoffs at this point is unknown.
“It will be dependent on the increase in travel demands and United Airline’s need for Air Wisconsin’s flying services,” Tina Vos, the airline’s human resources managing director, said in a July 24 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
“The anticipated schedule for making layoffs and separations for all employees affected at these locations will be Oct. 1, 2020, with their last day worked being Sept. 30, 2020 or during the 14-day period beginning on that date. It may result in the layoff of approximately 47 union/represented employees,” Vos said.
The Appleton, Wisc.-based airline employs mechanics and a supply clerk in Dayton, according to the list of positions the company provided to the state.
The pandemic has wiped out jobs across the aviation industry nationally and globally. Last week, Dayton-based PSA Airlines told the state it intends to lay off nearly 230 workers, also in October.
Air Wisconsin has been a regional airline in the United States since 1965, flying for United Airlines as United Express in the Midwest and East Coast, operating CRJ-200 regional jets.