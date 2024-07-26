Flashy new housing, mixed-use project proposed for Wright Dunbar in West Dayton

San Marco also proposes to build a new five-story structure on vacant property just east of the former Chevy dealership that will have 49 residential units and nearly 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

A planned development application submitted to the city of Dayton says the goal is to “repopulate” the dealership site and an adjacent car storage lot.

The application says the project will create new market-rate housing.

San Marco Dayton first publicly discussed its plans to redevelop the car dealership property about four years ago.

John Lumpkin, a representative with the group, at the time said Wright Dunbar is gaining momentum and he wanted to invest in West Dayton specifically.

He said there was a severe shortage of market-rate housing product in West Dayton.

Wright Dunbar is seeing a lot of new investment right now.

W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first new food hall in decades, opened at 1100 W. Third St. in the summer of 2022. Dillin, the food hall developer, is now working on a multi-million dollar project to renovate a couple of side-by-side vacant buildings on the 1100 block of West Third Street, less than 100 yards west of W. Social.

Other new businesses have opened in Wright Dunbar in recent years.

And Charles Simms Development is working to build new townhomes about a block from the proposed San Marco development.

The Dayton Plan Board next month is expected to have a work session to review and provide input about San Marco’s proposed project.