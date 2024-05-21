Fleeing vehicle involved in fatal crash in Montgomery County

At least one person is dead after a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Montgomery County was involved in a crash Monday night.
The crash took place at the intersection of Third Street and U.S. 35. It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there were any other injuries.
Preliminary details indicate the vehicle had fled from another law enforcement jurisdiction earlier in the day, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies working the Project Safe Neighborhood Targeted Enforcement detail attempted to stop the vehicle near Free Pike and North Gettysburg Avenue.
The vehicle fled from deputies and air support started tracking it, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
