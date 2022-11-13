Florida auction to feature area man’s car collection

Grant’s grandfather served as the right-hand man to Alfred Sloan of General Motors fame. His role with the company during its development of some of history’s most memorable vehicles seemed to become ingrained in the family gene pool.

As such, Grant spent decades owning and caring for the assemblage, believed in enjoying his vehicles and never thought twice about slipping in the driver’s seat for a tour around town. Grant kept his cars running, licensed and road-ready — a feat almost unheard of for a collection of this caliber.

“He was unassuming and humble; but when he spoke, it was always worth listening to,” said Peterson.

Grant’s vehicles have been the recipients of concours awards from organized events such as Amelia Island, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst; and his 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Binder Coupe took Best of Show honors at the 2016 Dayton Concours and Cincinnati Concours.

Mecum Auctions is located at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744.