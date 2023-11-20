Foodbank to host drive-thru mass food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In tomorrow

A drive-thru mass food distribution by The Foodbank, Inc. will occur on Tuesday in Harrison Twp. to support area residents in need of food assistance.

The distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive.

Proteins, grains, fresh produce and other products will be available free of charge for people in need. It is recommended for guests to not arrive before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

The Foodbank said this holiday distribution will be providing whole chicken fryers in lieu of turkeys.

CareSource will sponsor the event and volunteer their time to help pass out the food.

“The north Dayton area, heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day, the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent inflation, remains a priority for us,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We’re thankful for our partnership with CareSource, addressing the heightened rate of food insecurity in north Dayton and providing much-needed support to families as we enter the holiday season.”

The mass food distributions are in addition to The Foodbank’s weekly drive-thru as well as the mobile pantry program, which hosts distribution events across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month.

Questions about the food distribution can be directed to The Foodbank’s main phone line, 937-461-0265.

Anyone unable to attend can access alternative food resources on The Foodbank’s website at www.thefoodbankdayton.org.