Former AFRL contractor pleads guilty to taking classified documents

When the case became public in the summer of 2019, questions arouse about how an employee could take thousands of pages of classified documents from a workplace.

A May 25, 2019 Fairborn police search of Kemp’s 1231 Harmony Lane house — a search for a “marijuana growing facility” — led to Kemp’s admission that he had taken classified documents from work, FBI Special Agent Brandt Pangburn testified that year in an application for a search warrant of Kemp’s electronic devices.

“I think a lot of people might be surprised at just how easy it is to abscond with classified documents,” Sean Bigley, a security clearance defense attorney and a former investigator for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, told the Dayton Daily News in July 2019.

Unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, the prosecuting attorneys said.