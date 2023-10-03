Former area teacher, coach Roy Thobe dies

Former area teacher and coach Roy Thobe died Sunday at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, according to his obituary. He was 60 years old.
Thobe was a math teacher and a coach of both high school track and football at several schools in the Hamilton and Dayton areas, his obituary said.
One district was Fairborn City Schools, where Thobe was a teacher and varsity football coach.
On social media, the district said it extends it sympathy and love to his family, adding, “Thank you Coach Thobe for helping our young student-athletes learn about work ethic, humility, kindness and strength and fortitude. You will forever be a part of Skyhawk Nation!”
Thobe was coach at Fairborn for 14 seasons, after which he was an assistant football coach in Centerville, this publication previously reported.
According to his obituary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Thobe at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at St. John Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Ohio, and his burial will be at a later date.
About the Author