Former Beavercreek mayor dies, remembered for his community involvement

Caption In this 2006 file photo, Scott Hadley is sworn in to Beavercreek city council. FILE Caption In this 2006 file photo, Scott Hadley is sworn in to Beavercreek city council. FILE

Jarvis also described Hadley as a devoted family man.

“When we spoke, often the topic turned to family, and he would speak with definite pride,” Jarvis said.

Hadley was also a founding member of the Rotary Club of Beavercreek, and a charter member of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce. He was awarded Beavercreek Rotary’s Outstanding Community Service Award in 2004. He and his family were particularly active in Beavercreek’s signature Popcorn Festival, held annually the weekend after Labor Day.

“He was always there bright and early Saturday morning helping to set up,” said Mike Cornell, who was Beavercreek’s city manager during Hadley’s time on council.

“He was always open to new ideas,” Cornell said. “No matter what the political position, he was always open to listen. That’s what set him apart.”

“Mayor Scott Hadley was a prime example of an individual dedicated to his home town and its well being. In addition to his service as Mayor, Scott was very active in numerous boards, commissions, and organizations in our community which contributed greatly to Beavercreek being a wonderful place to call home,” current Mayor Bob Stone said.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the City of Beavercreek Park and Acquisition Improvement fund.