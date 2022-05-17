Former Beavercreek mayor dies, remembered for his community involvement

BEAVERCREEK — Former Beavercreek mayor Arthur “Scott” Hadley is being remembered as someone who was committed to the well-being of his city, and whose volunteer work went “above and beyond.”
Hadley died Friday at the age of 82.
A lifelong Beavercreek resident, Hadley served as the city’s mayor twice, from 2006 to 2007 and 2010 to 2011, and served on city council for 8 years. Hadley was instrumental in helping establish the city of Beavercreek in 1983, according to his obituary, and also worked to establish the city’s 9/11 Memorial, a piece of steel from the fallen World Trade Center once located between the 101st and 105th floors of the North Tower. The memorial was dedicated on the 10th anniversary of 9/11.
“It was an exciting time. We wanted to make it happen; Scott was behind that effort, and worked diligently with the volunteers to help get it here,” said former Beavercreek mayor Brian Jarvis, who served as Hadley’s vice mayor in 2010 and 2011.
“It was always an honor to work with him because he was so committed to the wellbeing of Beavercreek,” Jarvis said. “If you think how difficult it can be to be in a leadership role of a city as robust as Beavercreek, only a person who truly cares for his community would volunteer to stay in that role.”
Jarvis also described Hadley as a devoted family man.
“When we spoke, often the topic turned to family, and he would speak with definite pride,” Jarvis said.
Hadley was also a founding member of the Rotary Club of Beavercreek, and a charter member of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce. He was awarded Beavercreek Rotary’s Outstanding Community Service Award in 2004. He and his family were particularly active in Beavercreek’s signature Popcorn Festival, held annually the weekend after Labor Day.
“He was always there bright and early Saturday morning helping to set up,” said Mike Cornell, who was Beavercreek’s city manager during Hadley’s time on council.
“He was always open to new ideas,” Cornell said. “No matter what the political position, he was always open to listen. That’s what set him apart.”
“Mayor Scott Hadley was a prime example of an individual dedicated to his home town and its well being. In addition to his service as Mayor, Scott was very active in numerous boards, commissions, and organizations in our community which contributed greatly to Beavercreek being a wonderful place to call home,” current Mayor Bob Stone said.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the City of Beavercreek Park and Acquisition Improvement fund.
