Fairborn keeps fireworks ban, joining Beavercreek, Dayton after Ohio changes law

FAIRBORN — The city has voted to keep its fireworks ban, opting out of an Ohio law allowing them on a limited basis.
The Fairborn City Council voted unanimously on the issue Monday night after a recommendation from the police chief, joining Beavercreek and Dayton among area cities, while others consider similar measures.
Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller has cited several reasons to maintain the ban, including concerns for public safety and military veterans who have issues with loud noises.
Fairborn’s legislation states “the possession, discharge, ignition and/or the exploding of fireworks poses a danger to the public and may cause injury or property damage, especially in densely residential and business areas … ”
Last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172. Starting July 1, it will allow the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.
Dayton opted out within weeks and Beavercreek followed this spring. Germantown and Oakwood are among those considering similar legislation. Riverside has also discussed it.
The law will permit people to set fireworks off on specific days, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, records show.
They can’t be used by people in possession “or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance,” according to the state.
