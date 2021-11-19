dayton-daily-news logo
X

Former Centerville HS custodian indicted for 3rd time in sexual battery case

Bryan Christopher Miller
Caption
Bryan Christopher Miller

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
40 minutes ago
He is accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student in 2016.

A former Centerville Schools employee was indicted Friday for the third time in connection to a sexual battery case involving a Centerville High School student.

Bryan Christopher Miller, 36, of Kettering, was issued a summons to appear Dec. 2 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

ExploreRELATED: Former Centerville Schools employee indicted for sexual battery involving teen

He was indicted July 7 for seven counts of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on July 14, which was the same day he was indicted for additional charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Miller, who now faces 13 felony charges, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old high school student in 2016, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman. His accuser is now 22 and the case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department.

He is free on a $50,000 bond. A motion was approved Tuesday to reset a continuance from Monday to Dec. 17, court records show.

Miller worked as a custodian at the high school, but he resigned effective April 1, according to minutes from the April 19 Board of Education meeting. He also was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.

In Other News
1
3 teens charged in fire that destroyed Huber Heights playground set
2
Woman flees police up I-75, drives Mercedes on rims before crash in...
3
Dayton police seek suspect, stolen SUV; child inside found safe
4
Middletown man indicted for alleged sexual assault while he was a...
5
Sentencing for Dayton child psychologist moved to December

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top