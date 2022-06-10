Former Dayton school board president next Montgomery County Democratic Party chair

Mohamed Al-Hamadani was elected Thursday evening to a four-year term. He is the first new chairman in 15 years, succeeding Mark Owens who retired.

“I am humbled and honored that Montgomery County Democrats chose me to lead our party into the new era,” said Al-Hamdani. “When my family arrived in America, we didn’t know the language or the people. But this community, with its shared progressive values, welcomed us with open arms. These same values of acceptance, diversity, equity and economic freedom are what we as Democrats will fight for in the years ahead.”