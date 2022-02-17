Former deputy police chief pleads guilty in Miami County

TROY — Former Tipp City Deputy Police Chief Stephanie Slepicka agreed to a plea deal Thursday after a Dec. 22 incident when Troy police said she was driving the wrong way on West Market Street near Interstate 75.
Slepicka, 43, resigned later the same day after being placed on paid leave by Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins.
She was charged with felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor possessing a weapon while intoxicated and driving while under the influence.
In the plea deal, the felony charge was dismissed after Slepicka pleaded to the remaining two charges. The gun she possessed will be forfeited under the agreement.
A public hearing on the pleas was not held following discussions between the prosecutor and Slepicka’s lawyer.
Slepicka was present at the Miami County Courthouse with her lawyer.
The pleas were accepted in county Municipal Court by acting Judge James Utrecht, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12 before Judge Gary Nasal.
Reports obtained from Troy police said a West Milton police officer driving on West Market Street (Ohio 55) around 12:46 a.m. Dec. 22 saw a truck driving on the wrong side of the road toward his vehicle. The vehicle didn’t take evasive measures, forcing him to brake and swerve toward the ditch, Officer Chance Setters wrote in a brief statement. He said he saw a Troy police officer in the area and flagged him down to report the driver.
The Troy police officer reported he then saw the truck driving on the wrong side of the street and stopped it a short time later.
The officer alleged Slepicka said she had consumed “a couple drinks” but would not be more specific. He said she “was not making sense with some answers.”
She subsequently allowed a search of her purse. The Troy officer said he found a loaded pistol and three magazines of ammunition.
Slepicka was off duty at the time of the incident and arrest.
She was a police officer for more than 20 years, and joined the Tipp City department in spring 2002. She had been named deputy police chief last summer.
