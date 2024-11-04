Former Edwards AFB test pilot and Victoria Yeager to visit Air Force Museum Saturday

Among his later assignments, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Teichert served as assistant deputy undersecretary of the Air Force, international affairs, at the Pentagon. From January 2004 to June 2006, he was an F-22 test pilot and Air Force Materiel Command’s F-22 chief pilot at the 411th Flight Test Squadron, F-22 Combined Test Force, at Edwards Air Force Base in California. (Air Force Materiel Command is based at Wright-Patterson.)

Credit: Andy Morataya Credit: Andy Morataya

Teichert was also commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards from 2018 to 2020. Earlier this year, he ended a campaign for the nomination of the Republican party for the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland, throwing his support to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who went on to win the nomination.

During his career, he logged over 2,000 flight hours in 38 aircraft types.

Victoria Yeager was married to legendary Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager. She attended Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pa., then the University of Virginia, with a year in Paris at the Sorbonne, Sorbonne-Nouvelle, and the Institute of Political Science, ultimately graduating from Columbia University with an MBA.

Gen. Yeager died in December 2020 at the age of 97. When he broke the sound barrier in October 1947 45,000 feet above the Mojave Desert, it was brainpower at what became Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that helped make the feat possible.

There was always a connection between Chuck Yeager and Wright-Patterson, the birthplace of much of the technology that made his record-breaking deeds possible.

The Air Force Museum is the world’s largest military aviation museum.

The museum has more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Its entrance is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.