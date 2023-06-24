X

Former Gov. Bob Taft part of Tuesday discussion on Issue 1: Here’s how to go

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
46 minutes ago

The League of Women Voters of Greater Dayton Area (LWV) is hosting a conversation with former Governor Bob Taft and longtime former Columbus Dispatch Editor Michael Curtin on the potential impacts of August’s historic Issue 1 vote.

Moderated by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman, the event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday June 27 in the Fred Smith Auditorium at Sinclair College, Building 12, 301 W. Fourth St.

The event is free, but registration is required by June 26. Reserve your spot by emailing the League at league@lwvdayton.org.

In Other News
1
Need a tool? Fairborn has lending program to help homeowners
2
Xenia offering $5K bonus to police officer candidates if hired
3
Multicultural Festival in Huber Heights today: Here’s how to go
4
Construction begins on fiber optic network in Bellbrook
5
Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations sought
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top