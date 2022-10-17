Former investment adviser Fries guilty of 16 felony counts in Miami County

The engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charge was against Fries individually and the Fries Financial Group. That charge included a specification for the forfeiture of a house at 3300 Sioux Drive in Piqua.

Fries pleaded no contest and was found guilty by Judge Stacy Wall of corrupt activity, filing false reports, misrepresentation in the sale of securities, securities fraud, theft from a person in a special class (elderly), grand theft, fraudulent conduct as an investment adviser and aggravated theft.

Fries answered questions from the judge during the court hearing but made no additional comments.

He is free on bail pending a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing. A sentencing date will be set.