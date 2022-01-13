Former Kettering Burger King restaurant site acquired

Burger King had operated on the site near Wilmington Pike and Dorothy Lane for years before it closed in 2019, when the national fast-food restaurant opened another location at 4085 Wilmington Pike near Meijer, according to Dayton Daily News records.

The Wilmington Pike address where Burger King opened was sold in January 2020 to a limited liability corporation for $2.34 million, county records show.

Carrolls LLC, of Syracuse, N.Y. sold the 1.3 acres to 4085 Wilmington Pike LLC. Carrolls had purchased that location in February 2019 from Meijer Stores Limited Partnership for $425,000, according to land records.