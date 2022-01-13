Hamburger icon
Former Kettering Burger King restaurant site acquired

Burger King had operated on the land near Wilmington Pike and Dorothy Lane for decades before it closed in 2019, when the national fast food restaurant opened another site to the south at 4085 Wilmington Pike near Meijer. FILE
Local News
By Nick Blizzard
57 minutes ago

KETTERING — The site of a former Burger King restaurant vacant since 2019 has been bought by a business operated by a Beavercreek resident.

The 0.5-acre real estate parcel at 1431 E. Dorothy Lane was sold for $450,000 by a central Ohio man to MOGA 10 Enterprises Inc., land records show.

MOGA 10 is a Dayton business registered last month by Beavercreek’s Ragwir Singh, who is its president, according to filings with the Ohio secretary of state’s office.

Singh confirmed the purchase, but declined to comment at this time.

The transaction was recorded Wednesday, according to Montgomery County documents. Boris Purdef of Baltimore near Columbus sold the land after buying it for $235,809 in 2006, county records state.

Burger King had operated on the site near Wilmington Pike and Dorothy Lane for years before it closed in 2019, when the national fast-food restaurant opened another location at 4085 Wilmington Pike near Meijer, according to Dayton Daily News records.

The Wilmington Pike address where Burger King opened was sold in January 2020 to a limited liability corporation for $2.34 million, county records show.

Carrolls LLC, of Syracuse, N.Y. sold the 1.3 acres to 4085 Wilmington Pike LLC. Carrolls had purchased that location in February 2019 from Meijer Stores Limited Partnership for $425,000, according to land records.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

