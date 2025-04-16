Breaking: State budget could force area schools to cut reserves by more than $500M

Former Mead paper mill to be shut down in Chillicothe

Key Bank Tower, the former corporate headquarters of Mead. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Key Bank Tower, the former corporate headquarters of Mead. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A former Mead paper mill is shutting down in Southern Ohio, putting more than 820 employees out of work.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC on Wednesday announced the planned closure of its Chillicothe mill.

The mill has a history that stretches back to the 19th century. In 1890, it was purchased by Colonel Daniel Mead, of Dayton.

Mead ran a prospering and global paper business for decades until the market altered dramatically. In 2002, what was Mead Corp. merged with Westvaco in a $3 billion stock deal.

The headquarters of what became MeadWestvaco was moved from Dayton to Connecticut, and later to Richmond Va., although the Mead name continued to be printed on many notebooks, binders and other products for a time.

The former Mead Tower, in a 1997 file photo.

icon to expand image

In 2011, after about six months of talks, MeadWestvaco announced that it was spinning off its Mead consumer and office products division to Lincolnshire, Ill.-based ACCO Brands, which had offices in Kettering.

At one point, MeadWestvaco had four paper mills, not counting the Chillicothe operation.

“This was an extremely difficult decision. We value our Chillicothe team and the contributions they have made to Pixelle,” Ross Bushnell, Pixelle’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

The Chillicothe mill closure will allow Pixelle to focus its remaining operations in Spring Grove, Pa. and Fremont, Ohio and “maintain its competitive position in the specialty paper market,” the company said.

In Other News
1
93-year-old area Korean War veteran finally receives Purple Heart
2
New Ohio law eliminates some debt-related driver’s license suspensions
3
Clearcreek Twp. trustees considering noise ordinance
4
Best of Dayton: Sneak peek at the finalists in the Retail category
5
AFWERX removes new research topics for ‘review’

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.