Former NASIC commander headed for Qatar assignment

Col. Maurizio Calabrese, then-commander at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for NASIC's Intelligence Production Complex in November 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Calabrese headed to counter-terrorism job

Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Maurizio Calabrese, former commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is headed for a new assignment in Qatar, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Calabrese will serve as deputy commanding general for intelligence at the Over-the-Horizon Counterterrorism headquarters, U.S. Central Command, at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the DOD said.

Calabrese relinquished command of NASIC to Col. Ariel Batungbacal last month in a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Col. Ariel Batungbacal (center) takes command of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center after receiving the guidon from Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations (left), during a ceremony at the National Museum of the United State Air Force, June 2, 2022. Former NASIC commander Col. Maurizio Calabrese is on the right. Air Force photo

Also Monday, the DOD said Robert Fookes Jr. will become director of engineering and technical management at Air Force Materiel Command, at Wright-Patterson. Fookes had been director, engineering and technical management at the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office in Arlington, Va.

