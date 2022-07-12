Former NASIC commander headed for Qatar assignment

Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Maurizio Calabrese, former commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is headed for a new assignment in Qatar, the Department of Defense announced Monday.
Calabrese will serve as deputy commanding general for intelligence at the Over-the-Horizon Counterterrorism headquarters, U.S. Central Command, at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the DOD said.
Calabrese relinquished command of NASIC to Col. Ariel Batungbacal last month in a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Also Monday, the DOD said Robert Fookes Jr. will become director of engineering and technical management at Air Force Materiel Command, at Wright-Patterson. Fookes had been director, engineering and technical management at the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office in Arlington, Va.
About the Author