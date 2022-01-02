Former Oakwood superintendent dies at age 71

“Even though I am retiring from Oakwood and as a district-level K-12 practitioner, I am looking forward to contributing to this exciting and transformative period in education in other ways,” she said in 2012.

Then-Oakwood Board of Education President Sam Davis said at the time that Scalzo had worked “tirelessly and unselfishly” for local students and their families.

“Her leadership and dedication have inspired us to be better stewards of Oakwood’s educational legacy,” Davis said at the time.

“Mary Jo finished off her impressive career as the executive director at High Aims, a consortium of 30+ public school districts in southwest Ohio from 2013-2018,” her obituary says.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Springboro. She also belonged to the Association of Supervision and Curriculum, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, the Oakwood Rotary Club and served on the University of Dayton board of trustees.

Scalzo is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rick; sisters, Kathy Mulshine (nee Hannel) and Judy Josselyn (nee Hannel); six nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro.

Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, her obituary says.