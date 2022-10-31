Former Piqua man sentenced for child porn; says he ‘was not in my right mind’

Dierkes moved to Indiana in 2015 and later was convicted there of possession of child pornography, where he served two years in prison.

Pratt said he demonstrated a pattern of alcohol abuse and showed no genuine remorse. The child suffered emotionally and psychologically, she said.

Dierkes was designated a Tier II sex offender. He will be required to register his address with the sheriff in the county in which he lives every 180 days for 25 years following prison release.