Former professional basketball player gives back to Troy community

On returning to the U.S., he went to Cincinnati’s Over the Rhine area, where he ran a soup kitchen and homeless shelter for 10 years. In 1994, he moved back to Troy and opened St. Patrick Soup Kitchen. The kitchen also delivers hundreds of meals in Miami County on Christmas, a project Steineman attributed to the efforts of Deb Grant of Troy.

“I am just one of the gems in the community of Troy,” Steineman said. “There are many people like me doing wonderful things in the community. It is just my part in making the Troy community a better place to be.”

Mengos called Steineman “a top inspiring person” in her life. “That is true for many people who meet and work with him. He is where people go when they can’t find anyone to help them. He has taught me to care for needy strangers with wisdom but without fear,” Mengos said.