Former Trotwood assistant principal loses state licenses after loitering case

A former Trotwood-Madison High School assistant principal who was charged earlier this year with engaging in prostitution eventually pleaded guilty to loitering and lost his licenses to work in Ohio schools.

Courtney Ryan Blake, 47, of Dayton, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with a one-day credit of time served and 59 days suspended.

The Ohio Department of Education’s educator database now lists Blake’s principal, superintendent and K-12 health/physical education teaching licenses as “revoked,” barring him from working in a school setting.

Blake was put on administrative leave by Trotwood-Madison schools in March, and in May he submitted a letter of resignation that was approved by the board of education.

He was sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to attend John School, a program run by the Dayton Municipal Court Adult Probation Department for individuals convicted of solicitation-based charges. A charge of possessing criminal tools was dropped.

According to court documents, Blake has completed all requirements of his probation and the case is now closed. He did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

The state educator database also shows that in 2015, while working in Northridge Local Schools, Blake was disciplined as part of that district’s “attendance scrubbing” conduct. At that time, the state had suspended his licenses for 90 days for “engaging in conduct unbecoming to the teaching profession” and “manipulating data” by withdrawing and re-enrolling students in order to improve the school district’s performance on the district report card.

A consent agreement with the state says Blake did so at the direction of Superintendent Dave Jackson, who also was disciplined.