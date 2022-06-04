dayton-daily-news logo
Four taken to hospital by ambulance, helicopter from Preble County crash

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and by helicopter after a three-vehicle crash in Gasper Township, Preble County late Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 127 south of West Consolidated Road.

The road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

CareFlight was put on standby at the Preble County Fairgrounds, and was called to take an unknown number of patients to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

