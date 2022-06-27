Fourth of July 2022: What you need to know to celebrate locally

When: Monday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

CENTERVILLE

Americana Festival

What to expect: The Centerville - Washington Township Americana Festival is the largest one-day festival in Ohio, celebrated each year on July 4 (unless it’s a Sunday).

2022 Theme: Celebrating 50 Years of Americana.

This year’s Americana Festival begins with a bang on July 3rd the night BEFORE the Festival at the Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. A variety of food vendors will be on hand at the stadium entrance. The celebration continues on Monday, July 4 with The Up and Running / RecPlex-Americana 5k Run/Walk, which is once again hosted by the Centerville Noon Optimist Club. Following the 5K Run, grab a spot on Franklin Street and enjoy the Americana Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Showcasing more than 120 units, the parade features numerous bands, floats, mobile and walking units. This year’s parade promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Where: Location varies per event. Check map for specific event locations in Centerville.

Cost: Free

More info: www.americanafestival.org

DAYTON

City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival

What to expect: This celebration features one of the region’s biggest fireworks shows along the downtown Dayton riverfront on Sunday, July 3. Guests will be able to hear live music, eat food and engage in other fun activities before the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 3, noon-10 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: daytonohio.gov

Family, Fun and Fireworks

What to expect: Celebrate this Independence Day at the Dayton Kroc Center. This fun and free evening includes bounce houses, yard games, and food. Guests can top off the evening by watching the Dayton Fireworks.

When: Sunday, July 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonkroc.com

Red, White and Boonshoft

What to expect: Join in for this indoor/outdoor Fourth of July celebration! The day is packed with the best indoor fireworks display in town, along with explosive demonstrations, experiments, live animals, games, and more! Rain or shine.

Food will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Underdogs Mobile, Kona Ice of Troy, and Cuberland Kettle Corn. Mikesell’s chips will be available for FREE while supplies last.

When: Monday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Cost: Activities included with regular admission.

More info: www.boonshoftmuseum.org/events-activities/red-white-and-boonshoft

EATON

Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

What to expect: This annual festival in Eaton will feature food, beer, live music, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: Sunday, July 3 from 4-11 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Where: Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton

Cost: $10 donation per car to the Preble County Historical Society

More info: Facebook | Website

ENGLEWOOD

Englewood Fireworks Celebration

What to expect: Filling the air with patriotic tunes, the Englewood Civic Band will perform beginning at 7 p.m. Children will be aglow with excitement as the Englewood Fire Association will sell glow rings.

When: Monday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, Union Road in Englewood

Cost: Free

More info: Website

FAIRBORN

Fairborn’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

What to expect: Join the fun in Fairborn with a block party on Sunday, July 3 in downtown Fairborn from 2-10 p.m. A parade, live entertainment and fireworks will take place on Monday, July 4. The parade begins at Fairborn Plaza Shopping Center, down Central, on Main to Broad Street at 2 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Community Park. Food vendors will be on site.

When: July 3 and 4 from 2-10 p.m.

Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

FRANKLIN

Community Fireworks

What to expect: “The Wettest 4th of July Parade in Ohio” will begin at 10 a.m. from the Lion’s Bridge, to South Main Street and along Sixth Street ending at Franklin Community Park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Community Park. Be sure to come back to Community Park at 6 p.m. for Franklin’s All American Blast where Naked Karate Girls will perform live on stage with food trucks and concessions while the kids can play on the inflatables (arm bands available), enjoy face painting and balloon animals.

When: Monday, July 4. The Wettest Parade begins at 10 a.m. and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Franklin Community Park, 306 E. Sixth St., Franklin

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

HUBER HEIGHTS

Star Spangled Heights

What to expect: Start your Fourth of July celebration early with this Independence Day celebration featuring a parade, flag ceremony, family activities, food trucks, music and a fireworks show.

When: Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Where: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Cost: Free

More info: Website

KETTERING

Kettering Go 4th!

What to expect: Get out to Delco Park in Kettering for this long-standing family-friendly event chock-full of entertainment, live music, food vendors and food trucks, a kids zone, and, of course, fireworks. Bring your family, grab your chairs and blankets and get ready to rock with live band performances.

When: Monday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

LEBANON

Lebanon Independence Day Celebration

What to expect: Bring the family to enjoy a parade, live music, free inflatables and activities, including a petting zoo. Music begins at 7 p.m. Food vendors are available. Parade at 4 p.m. Celebration from 6-10 p.m. Fireworks launch at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 3, from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Colonial Park West in Lebanon. Parking is available at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Handicap accessible parking is available at Colonial Park West.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

MORAINE

City of Moraine’s Star Spangled Boom

What to expect: The family can enjoy amusement rides, visit the family and fun zone, and check out the food trucks at 6 p.m. followed by a concert from The Menus at 7 p.m. Fireworks at Wax Park begin at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, July 4 from 6-11 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Wax Park, 3800 Main St., Moraine

Cost: Free

More info: https://ci.moraine.oh.us

PIQUA

Piqua 4th Fest

What to expect: The Piqua 4th Fest is back in Downtown Piqua from 3-10 p.m. Guests can expect live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, July 4 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St., Piqua

Cost: Free admission

More info: www.piquaoh.org

SIDNEY

City of Sidney Fourth of July Celebration

What to expect: On July 4th, Sidney will celebrate the holiday with fireworks on the grounds of Sidney Middle School starting at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road, Sidney

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

SPRINGBORO

Boro Boom!

What to expect: Heatherwoode is the location for this year’s 4th of July fireworks display. Because of its elevation, great viewing locations are available all over town.

Enjoy a night under the stars as the Heatherwoode staff is planning a fun evening for those in or around the clubhouse. Two options are available: Visit the clubhouse area and bring your own seating. A menu including pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and funnel cakes, along with a cash bar and Kona Ice will be open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. outside the clubhouse. Live music goes 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

For those who prefer reserved seating, the clubhouse is offering inside tables for eight and outdoor deck tables for six for $125, which includes a light buffet and two parking passes. In addition to a private cash bar and restrooms, live music starts at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited and payment is due with your reservation, call Staci, 937-748-3222 ext. 106.

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Heatherwoode Golf Club, 88 Heatherwoode Blvd., Springboro

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

SPRINGFIELD

Buck Creek Boom

What to expect: The 27th annual community fireworks show will celebrate America’s Independence with a spectacular fireworks display. It is possible to view the show from many locations around the community. Fireworks begin at dark, approximately 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

Where: Buck Creek State Park, 1976 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield

Cost: Free

More info: Website

TIPP CITY

Tipp City fireworks

What to expect: Food truck rally begins at 7 p.m. and annual fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Kyle Park, 500 S. First St., Tipp City

Cost: Free

TROY

City of Troy 4th of July Concert and Fireworks

What to expect: Celebrate Independence Day with our Fireworks display on the levee on the Great Miami River. Presented by The City of Troy & Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Rockland Road is a self-contained six-piece family band from Nashville representing four generations of musical heritage. The band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park. Food vendors also will be present.

When: Monday, July 4, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy

Cost: Free

More info: Website

VANDALIA

Vandalia Star-Spangled Celebration

What to expect: Presented by the City of Vandalia and Butler Twp., featuring family activities, food vendors, live entertainment and fireworks at 10 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center and Sports Complex, 1101 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Cost: Free

More info: Website

WEST MILTON

West Milton 4th of July Celebration

What to expect: Celebrate the Fourth starting this weekend. Make sure you are ready to come and have a lot of family fun.

When: The parade begins at 11 a.m.; fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Where: 249 E. Tipp Pike, West Milton.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

XENIA

Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival in Xenia

What to expect: Fireworks by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, the Red, White & Blue Block Party in downtown Xenia, which is from 3 - 8 p.m. and will feature live music, sand sculptures, more than a dozen food trucks, a cornhole tournament, toy show, cruise-in and children’s activities, including face painting, a climbing wall and other games for children of all ages. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

When: Friday, July 1, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park, 591 South Park Drive, Xenia

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook | Website

YELLOW SPRINGS

Annual Yellow Springs 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

What to expect: Yellow Springs’ Fourth of July celebrations will include a parade at 3 p.m. Monday, July 4 and a fireworks display kicked off by The Yellow Springs Community Band. Fireworks will begin at dusk at Gaunt Park.

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Parade kicks off on Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

Submit your community Fourth of July event to us at news@daytondailynews.com