Franklin approves tax abatement to relocate pizza store

Karisa Steed, assistant to the city manager, recommended an eight-year, 100% Community Reinvestment Act property tax abatement for the new construction of a Domino’s Pizza store at 675 E. Second St. Council unanimously approved the abatement request.

Steed said the Louis & Karen Metro Family LLC plans to build a new 2,000 square-foot Domino’s Pizza with indoor seating and a drive-through. The total cost of the project is estimated at $817,675 and will create six full-time and 22 part-time jobs, she said.