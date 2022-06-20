Franklin first city to contract with Warren County for vehicle fleet repairs

The county will offer a number of basic services to keep city vehicles on the road. However, there are some services that won’t be provided, such as internal transmission or diesel repairs.

The county garage will inspect vehicles for any potential repairs as requested by Franklin, and Warren County will also inspect the vehicle to recommend routine maintenance and repair to keep the motor vehicle in good operating condition.

The agreement between the county and the city will be for one year and will automatically renew each year. Both sides also have 30-notification period if either party wishes to end the agreement.

Westendorf said the county mechanics already work on the sheriff’s vehicles and know the wear and tear areas of the first-responder vehicles. “We know the work is going to be done properly and the work is going to be done right,” he said.