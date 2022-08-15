Franklin man killed in Trotwood crash involving garbage truck ID’d

A 43-year-old female passenger in the pick-up was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

CareFlight initially was responding but later was canceled, and medics took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the Rumpke truck was not injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by today’s accident,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager at Rumpke. “Nothing is more important than the wellbeing and safety of our team and our community. We are grateful for the quick response of the emergency teams, and we will work with the responding units to conduct a thorough investigation.”