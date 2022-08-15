Franklin man killed in Trotwood crash involving garbage truck ID’d

A Franklin man killed in a crash Friday in Trotwood that also seriously injured a woman has been identified.
Shane McCann, 50, died following a crash in the 9200 block of Little Richmond Road, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Trotwood Police Sgt. Kim DeLong said.
Around 11:40 a.m. Friday, a crash was reported involving a Rumpke garbage truck on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road.
McCann was driving a 1998 Chevrolet GMT-400 west on Little Richmond Road when the pick-up truck rear-ended a Rumpke residential garbage truck, according to a crash report filed by Trotwood Police Department.
A 43-year-old female passenger in the pick-up was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.
CareFlight initially was responding but later was canceled, and medics took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital.
The driver of the Rumpke truck was not injured.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by today’s accident,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager at Rumpke. “Nothing is more important than the wellbeing and safety of our team and our community. We are grateful for the quick response of the emergency teams, and we will work with the responding units to conduct a thorough investigation.”