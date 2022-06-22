Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro

Police retrieved two handguns from a grassy area Wednesday after a pursuit ended in a crash at a Springboro apartment complex.
The afternoon chase began just before 2 p.m. in Franklin after an officer tried to pull over a gray Honda Accord for speeding on that was headed north on Riley Boulevard, traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, said Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico.
Police pursued the car into Springboro, where the suspects drove through a grassy area at an apartment complex before crashing into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive.
A search, which includes K-9 units, is underway for the suspects who ran from the car.
Police at the apartments found two handguns in the grass near a tree and placed them in evidence bags.
In addition to Franklin and Springboro police departments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown and Clearcreek Twp. police departments responded.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
About the Author