Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro

The afternoon chase began just before 2 p.m. in Franklin after an officer tried to pull over a gray Honda Accord for speeding on that was headed north on Riley Boulevard, traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, said Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico.

Police pursued the car into Springboro, where the suspects drove through a grassy area at an apartment complex before crashing into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive.