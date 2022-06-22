dayton-daily-news logo
X

Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro

Police place a gun found in a grassy area of an apartment complex into an evidence bag Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Springboro following a chase that began in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Police place a gun found in a grassy area of an apartment complex into an evidence bag Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Springboro following a chase that began in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
Updated 3 minutes ago

Police retrieved two handguns from a grassy area Wednesday after a pursuit ended in a crash at a Springboro apartment complex.

The afternoon chase began just before 2 p.m. in Franklin after an officer tried to pull over a gray Honda Accord for speeding on that was headed north on Riley Boulevard, traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, said Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico.

ExplorePHOTOS: Police chase ends in crash in Springboro

Police pursued the car into Springboro, where the suspects drove through a grassy area at an apartment complex before crashing into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive.

A search, which includes K-9 units, is underway for the suspects who ran from the car.

Police at the apartments found two handguns in the grass near a tree and placed them in evidence bags.

In addition to Franklin and Springboro police departments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown and Clearcreek Twp. police departments responded.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

In Other News
1
Witnesses: Man in Moraine crash had weapon in hand
2
West Carrollton man gets 8 years in child porn case
3
6 weeks later, search continues for fatal FOP Lodge stabbing suspects
4
Fairborn man dies following shooting in Harrison Twp.
5
Juvenile treated for non-life-threatening injuries following stabbing...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top